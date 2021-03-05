Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the January 28th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.

CFPZF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956. Canfor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.