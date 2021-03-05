Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 5.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.24. 4,996,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,576,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 291,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $21,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

