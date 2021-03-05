Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.50

Capita plc (LON:CPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.50 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 50.22 ($0.66). Capita shares last traded at GBX 49.09 ($0.64), with a volume of 9,043,192 shares traded.

CPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a market cap of £819.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.50.

About Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

