Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.07). Capri posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. HSBC downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

CPRI stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,391. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

