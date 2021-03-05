Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cardinal Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.96.

TSE CJ traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$2.03. 699,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,637. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.08.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

