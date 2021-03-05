Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,047,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

