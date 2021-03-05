Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report released on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$250.55.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$171.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53. Cargojet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$206.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.16.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.