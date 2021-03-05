Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$245.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJT. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$250.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$171.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$204.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$206.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

