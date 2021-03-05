Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGJTF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.67.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.12. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

