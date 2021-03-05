Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.12.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.54. 2,688,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.25 and its 200-day moving average is $237.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 22,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $5,850,475.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $283,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total value of $10,679,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,984.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,408 shares of company stock valued at $252,117,744. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,790,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

