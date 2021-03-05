Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to $19.50 at Scotiabank

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Cascades from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Get Cascades alerts:

OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Cascades has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.91.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.