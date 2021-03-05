Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CBIO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 437,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,774. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBIO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

