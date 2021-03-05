CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.47

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 213281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

CBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens cut shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 510.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

