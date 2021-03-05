CD International Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Short Interest Update

CD International Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the January 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CDIIQ stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. CD International Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products.

