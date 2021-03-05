Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,868 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.44. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $44.29.

