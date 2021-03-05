Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 56,965 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSEARCA PHB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.53.

