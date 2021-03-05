Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 939,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.