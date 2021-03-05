Cedar Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 46.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

QQQE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $81.28.

