Celer Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $60.39 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $147.40 million and approximately $60.39 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00745970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043053 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

