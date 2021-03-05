Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Centene by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

CNC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.