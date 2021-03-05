Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stake Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

