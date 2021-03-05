Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Short Interest Up 47.2% in February

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,599,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cerebain Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 45,160,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,401,889. Cerebain Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19.

Cerebain Biotech Company Profile

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

