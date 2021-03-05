Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Certara’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,311. Certara has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Certara alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.