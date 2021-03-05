CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,261,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,679,000 after buying an additional 160,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average is $152.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.