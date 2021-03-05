CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.35.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE:GIB.A traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$96.50. The company had a trading volume of 124,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,176. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.71. CGI has a 12-month low of C$67.23 and a 12-month high of C$104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.