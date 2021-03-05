Chandra Dhandapani Sells 7,773 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

