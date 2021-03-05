Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 883,500 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 28th total of 1,222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,577,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charlotte’s Web presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

CWBHF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 746,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its ecommerce website, third party ecommerce websites, as well as distributors, and various brick and mortar retailers.

