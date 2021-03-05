Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.50

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 1649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.31.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

In other news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,424.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,850 shares of company stock valued at $768,015 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 7.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.