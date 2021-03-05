Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.88% of Chegg worth $218,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chegg by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,458 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,872. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

