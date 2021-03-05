Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Down 8.1%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.28 and last traded at $89.67. Approximately 4,613,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,145,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.59.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Get Chegg alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 438,458 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,872. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.