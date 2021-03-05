Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEMI. Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. 1,089,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,291. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

