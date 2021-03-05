ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel Sells 33,092 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCXI opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.39 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,914,000 after buying an additional 249,604 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after buying an additional 152,558 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,319,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,873,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

