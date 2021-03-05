Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Chiasma stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $178.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

