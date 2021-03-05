China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the January 28th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,288. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,297,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.