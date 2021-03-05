China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Update

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ZXAIY opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.45. China Zenix Auto International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 13.54%.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

