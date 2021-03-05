Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,592. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $824.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.32 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $46.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

