Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHUY stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $40.78. 20,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $803.16 million, a PE ratio of -92.32 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

