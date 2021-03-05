CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$120.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RY. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$115.91.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$109.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.05. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$113.39. The company has a market cap of C$156.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1899995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

