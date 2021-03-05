CIBC Raises Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$122.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$109.85.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.24. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$108.57.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.7900006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

