CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $169,000 Stock Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,270 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

