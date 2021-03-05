CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $101,000 in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MGI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.