CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $207,000 in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.09% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA YOLO opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

