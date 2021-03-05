CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,875.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $210,847. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

