CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $95.15 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

