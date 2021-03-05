CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $7,703,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,909 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,921.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

