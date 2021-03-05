Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $111,280.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.