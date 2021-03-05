Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK opened at $23.83 on Monday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.