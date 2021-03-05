CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,291. The firm has a market cap of $688.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

