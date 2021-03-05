CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

