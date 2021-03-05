Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,807,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

